Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $808,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 820,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,338. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

