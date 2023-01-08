Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Snowflake by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $124.06 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

