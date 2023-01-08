Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

ESGU opened at $85.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $107.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

