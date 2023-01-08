Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 34,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,030 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

