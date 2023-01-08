Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TOL opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,765 shares of company stock worth $2,989,471. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

