TomoChain (TOMO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.96 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,924,488 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars.

