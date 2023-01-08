Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

