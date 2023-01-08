Tribe One Day Volume Reaches $679,136.80 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $94.79 million and approximately $679,136.80 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00432109 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.01465641 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.33 or 0.30520725 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

