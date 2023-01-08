Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGVSF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tryg A/S in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

