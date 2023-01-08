Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,518 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 218.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $285,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 252.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 378,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

