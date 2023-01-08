UBS Group Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $220.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.36. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.