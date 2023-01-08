Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 28.25 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.82.

Union Jack Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

