United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $54,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $178.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,098. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.17.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

