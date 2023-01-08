United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,493,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.95. 3,690,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

