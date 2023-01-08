Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $52.17 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $5.22 or 0.00030728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

