Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

