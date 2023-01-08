Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 795.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $241.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.