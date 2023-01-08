Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

