Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.