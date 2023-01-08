Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $194.04. 3,184,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

