Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

