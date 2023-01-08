Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

