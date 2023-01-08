Velas Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $50.70 million and approximately $346,636.27 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003847 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,398,304,327 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,304,325 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

