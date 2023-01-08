Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.39 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Veracyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Veracyte by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

