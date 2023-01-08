VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,558,997 shares traded.

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

