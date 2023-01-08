Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.