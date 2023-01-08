Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 billion-$137.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

