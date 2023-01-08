Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

