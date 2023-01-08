Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Walmart by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 2.4 %

WMT opened at $146.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

