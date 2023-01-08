Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.77 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $740,149.45 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000242 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

