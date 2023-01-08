Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.94 million and approximately $691,547.10 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00070167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

