Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.70” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €9.51 ($10.11) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.24 and its 200 day moving average is €7.49.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

