Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 1,419 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $22.42 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.