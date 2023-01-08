Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $140.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

VLO opened at $127.56 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

