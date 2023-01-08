Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $22.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACI. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.23.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.33. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.