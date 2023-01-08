Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Wizz Air Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
Wizz Air Company Profile
