Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

