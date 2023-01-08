Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 75.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

