XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $313.44 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. XRUN has a total market cap of $313.44 million and $115,078.97 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

