XRUN (XRUN) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $312.42 million and approximately $124,990.30 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

