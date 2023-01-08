Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.90.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 41.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

