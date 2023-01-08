XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $73.89 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 85% against the US dollar.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

