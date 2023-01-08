Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yelp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

