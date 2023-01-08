Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. Yatsen accounts for 15.8% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 1.05% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 825,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,811,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Price Performance

YSG stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

About Yatsen

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.