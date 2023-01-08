Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $52.72 million and approximately $61,984.85 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

