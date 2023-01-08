ZEON Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $147.05 million and $121,551.05 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01466923 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.53 or 0.30525438 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

