Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 933 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($23.87), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,268.35).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.48 ($5,084.92).
- On Thursday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 201 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($24.42) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.27 ($4,908.76).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.13), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($717,556.65).
- On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($23.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131.93 ($4,978.23).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,978 ($23.83) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.60). The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,545.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,976.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,948.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.