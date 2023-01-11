Acala Token Hits Market Capitalization of $71.07 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $71.07 million and $2.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11362551 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,536,895.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

