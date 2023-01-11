Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.12

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.12 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.15). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,261,949 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £67.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.05.

In other Advanced Oncotherapy news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni acquired 80,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($12,670.57).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

