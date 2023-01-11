Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.39

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and traded as high as $25.62. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 4,253 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
