Amandla Mk Trust Sells 6,370 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $259,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,641,940.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 207 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $8,391.78.

On Monday, October 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $1,833,561.15.

On Friday, October 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $609,454.56.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $385,713.78.

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $245,485.35.

National Research Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NRC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,479. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.49.

National Research Cuts Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional Trading of National Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 1,261.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 128.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Research by 31.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Research by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

